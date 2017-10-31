Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash

Watford striker Troy Deeney has been given a three-match ban for his clash with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen on Saturday.

The 29-year-old grappled with Allen when the Wales international became angry that he did not return possession to Stoke after they put the ball out to allow a player to be treated for injury.

Deeney pressed his thumbs into Allen's face in the altercation and appeared to push Ryan Shawcross as players from both sides joined the melee.

The Football Association reviewed the incident, despite referee Michael Oliver having booked both men at the time, and Deeney has accepted a charge of violent conduct.

"Troy Deeney will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty," the FA confirmed in a statement.

The Hornets captain will miss Sunday's trip to Everton and the matches against West Ham and Newcastle United after the international break.

Watford and Stoke have also been charged with failing to control their players and have been given until 1800GMT on Friday to respond.

Allen, whose side claimed a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road, insisted afterwards he did not think there was anything serious about the incident.

"It was handbags, really," he said. "I like Troy, he's one of the good guys, he's a really good player and it was nothing personal.

"We were clinging on at the end and expecting the ball back because we had a man down injured, they were chasing the equaliser and decided to play on.

"I was disappointed to get a yellow card because it means I'm now walking a bit of a tightrope, but these things happen and there wasn't really anything to it."