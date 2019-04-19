We all need to improve for next season – West Ham boss Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini has demanded continued improvement at West Ham next season – including from himself.

Having opened the campaign with four straight Premier League defeats, Pellegrini has gone on to oversee a campaign of progression, which could yet end with a top-half finish.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss hopes to avoid matching that losing run when Leicester head to the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham were somewhat unfortunate to have been beaten 2-1 at Manchester United last weekend, and Pellegrini believes the approach of his side is testament to continued hard work.

Asked if he was conscious of the calmness he appeared to have now instilled around the east London club, Pellegrini said: “Yes, I think so. Not only me though, the club in the way we work this season, the fans have noticed the change.

“In the way we have played football it compares better even if we haven’t always got the results.

“The fans enjoy most parts of our games, including Manchester United last week, so there is a lot reasons why we must be happy.

“But I repeat, we must all demand more next season because this is not enough.

“We can reach another target and that is what we will try to do.”

Having slumped to a 2-0 defeat by Everton in their last home game, Pellegrini is expecting a response against the Foxes.

“I think the players must demonstrate here at home, that we will finish the season in the correct way,” he said.

West Ham will need to rediscover form over the closing games if they are to break back into the top half.

“I always say that you will never give up until the mathematics say so. If you have the opportunity you must fight to the last game,” Pellegrini added.

“Of course, if you lose points it makes it more difficult, but we have four games left and we must try to win them.”

Leicester, meanwhile, are pressing for a potential European qualifying place by finishing the in seventh.

Pellegrini has been impressed with the impact made by Brendan Rodgers since the former Liverpool boss headed back south from Celtic.

“The results Brendan has had at Leicester have been very good,” Pellegrini said at a press conference reported on the West Ham website.

“He is a manager that knows the Premier League, and I think also that Leicester is a very good team with good players. They are playing with a lot of trust in this moment.”