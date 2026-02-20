Crystal Palace looking at Robbie Keane as Oliver Glasner makes frank admission over future: report
The Crystal Palace boss has overseen a turbulent time at Selhurst Park since announcing his intention to depart at the end of the season
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Oliver Glasner has admitted he is 'just not good enough' to get Crystal Palace back on track in another barely-veiled dig at the club - and the Eagles board are now reported to be seriously considering his future.
Glasner announced in January that he would stand down as Palace manager at the end of the season, citing his desire for a new challenge.
He subsequently criticised the Crystal Palace board for their handling of the January transfer window amid a dreadful run of form that now extends to just one win in their past 11 Premier League games, as well as elimination from the FA Cup by sixth-tier Macclesfield and a League Cup quarter-final exit to Arsenal.
Crystal Palace eyeing Robbie Keane as Oliver Glasner successor
Glasner said at his press conference on Friday: "I’m always realistic and we’re not in the best moment right now, and to be honest I understand, and I take responsibility for everything because I’m responsible for the whole team.
"Right now, I’m just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I’m just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way to play the same way like we did, and I’m not good enough that we can cope with the schedule we had.”
The Guardian now report that those comments have not gone down well among the Palace executives, who are now considering dismissing Glasner from the post.
talkSPORT add that Robbie Keane is one of the early forerunners to take over from Glasner should they call time on Glasner.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Former Tottenham and Celtic striker Keane has been in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros since January last year.
Keane immediately led Ferencvaros to the league title last season, and they have impressed in the Europa League league phase this term with just one defeat in their eight games, away to Nottingham Forest.
Keane was also connected with a return to Tottenham following Thomas Frank's dismissal last week, but was reportedly keen to remain in situ at Ferencvaros until the end of the season.
For FourFourTwo, that would seem to remove Keane from contention for the Palace job too if they were to part ways with Glasner sooner than initially planned.
However, Ferencvaros will play a Europa League play-off second leg against Bulgarian side Ludogorets on Thursday night with a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, and have fallen three points behind ETO Gyor in their domestic title race.
Going out of European competition and going further behind in that title race could well prompt a change of heart from Keane - especially given that Palace remain in the Conference League and still have an eight-point cushion to the relegation zone despite their awful recent form.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.