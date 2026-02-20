Crystal Palace looking at Robbie Keane as Oliver Glasner makes frank admission over future: report

Robbie Keane keeps getting connected with jobs back in the UK

Oliver Glasner has admitted he is 'just not good enough' to get Crystal Palace back on track in another barely-veiled dig at the club - and the Eagles board are now reported to be seriously considering his future.

Glasner announced in January that he would stand down as Palace manager at the end of the season, citing his desire for a new challenge.

He subsequently criticised the Crystal Palace board for their handling of the January transfer window amid a dreadful run of form that now extends to just one win in their past 11 Premier League games, as well as elimination from the FA Cup by sixth-tier Macclesfield and a League Cup quarter-final exit to Arsenal.

Crystal Palace eyeing Robbie Keane as Oliver Glasner successor

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner may not have long left in the role (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glasner said at his press conference on Friday: "I’m always realistic and we’re not in the best moment right now, and to be honest I understand, and I take responsibility for everything because I’m responsible for the whole team.

"Right now, I’m just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I’m just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way to play the same way like we did, and I’m not good enough that we can cope with the schedule we had.”

Oliver Glasner in a pre-match press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Guardian now report that those comments have not gone down well among the Palace executives, who are now considering dismissing Glasner from the post.

talkSPORT add that Robbie Keane is one of the early forerunners to take over from Glasner should they call time on Glasner.

Former Tottenham and Celtic striker Keane has been in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros since January last year.

Keane immediately led Ferencvaros to the league title last season, and they have impressed in the Europa League league phase this term with just one defeat in their eight games, away to Nottingham Forest.

Keane was also connected with a return to Tottenham following Thomas Frank's dismissal last week, but was reportedly keen to remain in situ at Ferencvaros until the end of the season.

Robbie Keane has made a great start to life as a manager (Image credit: This Is Anfield)

For FourFourTwo, that would seem to remove Keane from contention for the Palace job too if they were to part ways with Glasner sooner than initially planned.

However, Ferencvaros will play a Europa League play-off second leg against Bulgarian side Ludogorets on Thursday night with a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, and have fallen three points behind ETO Gyor in their domestic title race.

Going out of European competition and going further behind in that title race could well prompt a change of heart from Keane - especially given that Palace remain in the Conference League and still have an eight-point cushion to the relegation zone despite their awful recent form.