‘I’m not sure if it’s something to be proud of really!’ Manchester United manager Michael Carrick once did something totally unique inside St. James’ Park

Carrick challenges Nolberto Solano for the ball with team-mate Frank Lampard in the background

Michael Carrick travelled home to Newcastle on 3 January, 2000, but it was a business trip, not pleasure.

The then 18-year-old was back with the West Ham United first team after loans with Swindon Town and Birmingham City, and Harry Redknapp pulled him to say, “You’re playing tomorrow.”

It would be his full Premier League debut, against the club he supported as a boy, at the stadium he first watched professional football in.

Michael Carrick's sleepless night

Carrick [centre] was part of a legendary West Ham youth team that included Joe Cole

In his 2018 autobiography, he admits being unable to sleep the night before, letting his mind wander and dream about scoring the winner.



FourFourTwo was at the game 26 years ago and spoke to Carrick about it in 2017 for BBC Match of the Day magazine ahead of the legendary midfielder’s Manchester United testimonial.

Michael Carrick is one of the most decorated English players in football history. During his playing career he won every major domestic trophy available at club level (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s weird how it worked, as that was my full Premier League debut. I had played a couple games off the bench for West Ham, but that was my first start.



"I remember being absolutely exhausted after half an hour, and at half-time it felt like I had played the full game. Obviously, mentally, the preparation just took a lot of energy and I was shattered, I managed to play the whole game, and we got a 2-2 draw which was a good result for West Ham at the time.



"When I was a kid, I was supporting Newcastle. I dreamt one day I would do [play for Newcastle United], but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Man United for so long. It’s just one of those things where you can’t have everything.”



During his full debut, Carrick also performed an act FFT have failed to ever see happen at St. James Park in 33 years watching games there. “I booted the ball over the stand – it was a hell of a clearance! I vaguely remember it.



"It was down towards the Gallowgate End, we were defending, and I just cleared it, and it made its way out, over the stand. I’m not sure if it’s something to be proud of really!”

In the same interview, Carrick, whose Manchester United playing contract was coming to an end at the time, confirmed he was doing his coaching badges. “Who knows what will happen in the future? It depends on what kind of opportunities you get, but I’d love to be manager of England or Man United one day, might as well aim for the top!”

Weird how things work out.

