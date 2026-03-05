How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Free streams & TV info as relegation continues to threaten for Spurs

Watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace today as relegation still looms at large for Igor Tudor's side, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham are staring down the barrel and are seriously threatened by Premier League relegation this season.

Crystal Palace are their next test, with the Eagles having fallen off a cliff since the turn of the year, winning only two of their last ten games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace for free

In America, you can stream Tottenham vs Crystal Palace with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Spurs vs Crystal Palace is the solitary game on Thursday and TNT Sports 1 is your destination for the game.

Kick-off in North London is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the United States, Spurs vs Crystal Palace will be shown on USA Network.

To do so, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling, Fubo or YouTube TV.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $50.99 for the Blue package.

How to watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch Spurs vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Spurs vs Crystal Palace: Preview

Tottenham have suffered a disastrous Premier League game and, as it stands, are the worst side in the division on form alone.

Despite being in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the Lilywhites cannot buy a win domestically and will hope to cling onto their status as a top-flight side in the final ten games.

Beaten again by Fulham at the weekend, injuries and managerial changes haven't helped matters, but the simple fact is the Lilywhites just haven't been good enough.

The only saving grace is that their last Premier League game against Crystal Palace back in December, so will lightning strike twice in this one?

Palace hit the self-destruct button at the weekend as goalscorer Maxence Lacroix was sent off after opening the scoring against Manchester United.

That led to two goals from Michael Carrick's side, with Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko sinking the Eagles to yet another defeat.

Chadi Riad will likely be drafted into Glasner's back three to cover for Lacroix, who takes his place on the sidelines with the injured Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) and Jefferson Lerma (thigh).

Jorgen Strand Larsen was also hauled off just before the hour mark and appeared to be icing his foot on the bench at the Theatre of Dreams. Whether he is fit to start remains to be seen.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spurs 1-1 Crystal Palace

Two out-of-form sides slog it out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs equalising late on in a 1-1 draw.