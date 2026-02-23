Ex-Sunderland manager misses World Cup due to personal issues after historic qualification
Former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat will miss the 2026 World Cup after guiding Curacao to the tournament for the first time in the island's history
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Curacao will officially become the smallest nation ever to appear at a FIFA World Cup this summer when they face Germany in their Group E opener on June 14.
The Caribbean island booked their place at the expanded 48-team competition after going unbeaten in Concacaf qualifying, winning seven and drawing three of their qualification matches.
Curacao topped their final stage qualifying group ahead of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda, and were led by former Premier League head coach Dick Advocaat.
Dick Advocaat steps down from Curacao job ahead of World Cup
The experienced manager, who recently turned 78, has stepped down for personal reasons, confirming in a statement issued by the country's football federation that 'family comes first.'
Advocaat previously led the Dutch national team at the 1994 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarter finals, and managed South Korea at the 2006 edition of the competition but was eliminated at the group stage despite drawing with eventual finalists France.
One of European football's most well-travelled coaches, Advocaat also had a spell as Rangers manager, with whom he won two Scottish league titles and three domestic cups. He briefly managed Sunderland during the 2014/15 season and won the UEFA Cup with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in 2008.
"I've always said that family comes before football," Advocaat said. "So this is a natural decision. But that doesn't change the fact that I will miss Curaçao, the people there, and my colleagues very much.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I consider qualifying the smallest FIFA country in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career. I'm proud of my players and staff, and the board members who believed in us."
According to reports in the Netherlands, Advocaat has taken the decision to resign due to his daughter's health problems.
The experienced boss has been replaced by Fred Rutten, former PSV coach and most recently caretaker manager in Eindhoven.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.