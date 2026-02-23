Ex-Sunderland manager misses World Cup due to personal issues after historic qualification

Curacao will officially become the smallest nation ever to appear at a FIFA World Cup this summer when they face Germany in their Group E opener on June 14.

The Caribbean island booked their place at the expanded 48-team competition after going unbeaten in Concacaf qualifying, winning seven and drawing three of their qualification matches.

Curacao topped their final stage qualifying group ahead of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda, and were led by former Premier League head coach Dick Advocaat.

Dick Advocaat steps down from Curacao job ahead of World Cup

Dick Advocaat during his time at Sunderland

The experienced manager, who recently turned 78, has stepped down for personal reasons, confirming in a statement issued by the country's football federation that 'family comes first.'

Advocaat previously led the Dutch national team at the 1994 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarter finals, and managed South Korea at the 2006 edition of the competition but was eliminated at the group stage despite drawing with eventual finalists France.

Curacao celebrate their historic qualification (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of European football's most well-travelled coaches, Advocaat also had a spell as Rangers manager, with whom he won two Scottish league titles and three domestic cups. He briefly managed Sunderland during the 2014/15 season and won the UEFA Cup with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in 2008.

"I've always said that family comes before football," Advocaat said. "So this is a natural decision. But that doesn't change the fact that I will miss Curaçao, the people there, and my colleagues very much.

"I consider qualifying the smallest FIFA country in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career. I'm proud of my players and staff, and the board members who believed in us."

According to reports in the Netherlands, Advocaat has taken the decision to resign due to his daughter's health problems.

The experienced boss has been replaced by Fred Rutten, former PSV coach and most recently caretaker manager in Eindhoven.