We will talk at the end of the season - Silva non-committal on Hull future

Marco Silva said there will be a decision made on his Hull City future at the end of the season, but insisted his current focus is on their Premier League safety.

Hull have won five of their 11 league games since Silva took charge in January, with their latest success - 4-2 against relegation rivals Middlesbrough - lifting the team out of the bottom three.

With Silva's deal only running until the end of the campaign, there is considerable interest in his future, but the Hull manager said those conversations must wait until the off-season.

"At this moment I have a deal with our chairman and it's clear, we have only one focus - to keep the club in the Premier League," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Manchester City.

"Me and the players as well, and all the club, this is most important. At the end of the season we will talk, sure. But, at this moment, all of us are focusing on our goal.

| MS: “ Until now, the boys work very hard. They understand what they need to do and it is important that we continue to believe.”April 7, 2017

"You never know what's going to happen, not just after two months, but tomorrow, you never know what's going to happen. What I know is that [Friday] afternoon I will prepare my players and I have one deal with the club.

"I came here with big motivation to work and help our players to improve, to keep us altogether at the club and fight until the end of the season.

"All these questions are important, but we have one goal which is more important than the others. First is the club and what is important to keep the club in the Premier League, and after we will have time to talk about the other situations."