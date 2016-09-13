We'll never change style – Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones insists his team will never abandon their risky possession-based style.

Pep Guardiola has already transformed City, and it has brought results with his side winning their opening four Premier League games.

While City have caused themselves problems with their desire to play out from the back, Stones backed his team-mates to master Guardiola's methods.

"I think they [fans] have learned to live with that [the risk] already," the England international told UK newspapers.

"They've been behind us from the first game after I came here when we first started playing out from the back.

"Sometimes it's a bit risky, but we know what to do, and where players are, and when we're confident, why not?

"We're always going to make mistakes, but we showed that when we did, we got bodies back winning the ball and stopped those attacks."

City have conceded four goals in the league, including in their 2-1 derby win over Manchester United, but have scored 11.

Stones sees no reason for City to abandon their style, saying it allowed his team to dominate.

"We'll never change our ways. The idea is going into every game wanting to play out from the back and we did that [at Old Trafford]," he said.

"There were times when we couldn't because we were high-pressed, but we always looked to pull them out of position and do what we wanted to do.

"That shows good character from everyone on a big occasion, coming in and showing our own style of play and not switching to accommodate to them."

City face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth four days later.