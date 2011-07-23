Wenger: Cesc no nearer Gunners exit

The midfield duo have been strongly linked with a departure from North London, with Fabregas courted by the European champions, and Nasri touted for a move to Manchester United or Manchester City.

Reports this week had suggested the Catalan side were moving closer to a deal for Spain international Fabregas, but Wenger has said there has been 'no movement' with regards to a transfer.

"The position at the moment is a 'no comment' situation because there is no movement at all," the Arsenal boss told the club's official website

The Spaniard had been left out of the squad for the Gunners' trip to Germany to face Cologne in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, but Wenger insisted this was entirely down to the player's fitness.

"[Fabregas] has not completely recovered from his muscular injury," he explained.

"It is too early for him, he is not ready."

The Arsenal manager went on to confirm his desire to retain the services of fellow Frenchman Samir Nasri, who will be able to walk away from the club on a free transfer next summer, should a new contract not be agreed.

"[It is] not completely [sorted that Nasri will stay] but I want him to stay. He knows that. Hopefully we can sort that out in the coming weeks."