Wenger confirms Mertesacker negotiations
Arsenal are negotiating a new contract with defender Per Mertesacker, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.
The Germany international has featured in 16 of the club's games this season, helping them to top both the Premier League and Group F in the UEFA Champions League.
Speaking on Friday, Wenger said talks were ongoing to secure an agreement with the 29-year-old.
"He has one and a half years to go, so that's a long time," he stated.
"We are in the process, yes, of talking."
Mertesacker, who scored in Germany's 1-0 win over England on Tuesday, moved to the Emirates Stadium from Werder Bremen in 2011.
