Wenger confirms Mertesacker negotiations

The Germany international has featured in 16 of the club's games this season, helping them to top both the Premier League and Group F in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on Friday, Wenger said talks were ongoing to secure an agreement with the 29-year-old.

"He has one and a half years to go, so that's a long time," he stated.

"We are in the process, yes, of talking."

Mertesacker, who scored in Germany's 1-0 win over England on Tuesday, moved to the Emirates Stadium from Werder Bremen in 2011.