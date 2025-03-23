‘Everything he did, I clapped, saying, “What a player!” Then Dennis did it in the second half. Arsene Wenger must have been listening to us because he signed him!’: Arsenal legend reveals his brilliant Martin Keown prank

Arsenal defender Martin Keown was left seething as his team-mates praised a trialist during their training sessions

Martin Keown at Arsenal in 1996
Ray Parlour was in the thick of it when it came to Arsenal's team spirit (Image credit: Alamy)

The Arsenal squad of the late 1990s and early 2000s was packed full with big personalities.

World-class talents such as Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmas, Freddie Ljungberg and Thiery Henry mixed it alongside the last remaining members of the club’s infamous Tuesday Night Club era, such as Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Ray Parlour.

While Arsene Wenger’s arrival in 1996 meant a drastic change in the team’s pre-match preparations, the squad maintained their team spirit, with Arsenal old guard usually at the heart of various pranks and comedic episodes.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour recalls brilliant Martin Keown prank

Arsene Wenger, Martin Keown

Martin Keown alongside Arsene Wenger

Romford-born Parlour, in particular, was always good value when it came to this vital part of team-building and has recalled a hilarious episode when he and Bergkamp attempted to convince Wenger to sign Igors Stepanovs in an effort to wind up Keown.

“Igors came to Arsenal on trial,” Parlour tells FourFourTwo. “Martin didn’t like centre-half trialists, so in the trial match, me and Dennis Bergkamp had a bet on who could wind Martin up first.

30 Dec 2000: Igor Stepanovs of Arsenal battles with Kevin Phillips of Sunderland during the FA Carling Premier League match played at Highbury in London. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Igors Stepanovs in one of his 17 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everything Igors did, I clapped, saying, “What a player this guy is!” Then Dennis did it in the second half. Arsene Wenger must have been listening to us because he signed him! I loved Igors – he was a lovely man – but he probably wasn’t up to the standard we needed, if I’m being honest.”

There have been few classier players on the pitch than Bergkamp - who was at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the greatest Arsenal players ever - but Parlour says the Dutchman enjoyed a prank just as much as the rest of the squad.

“He loved it,” Parlour continues. “He once had a picture with someone and I pulled his shorts down, so, when I was sub in a pre-season game, he pulled my shorts down as I was coming on!”

Parlour also recalls another prank he played on Keown at the end of the club’s 2003/04 Invincibles season, which turned out to be the centre-back’s final campaign with the club.

Martin Keown

Keown was no shrinking violet himself during his Arsenal career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He needed one more appearance to get a medal,” Parlour adds. “Two subs had already gone on, there were five minutes left and Martin asked me what he should do.

“I said, “Warm up. Wenger probably doesn’t even know – go and run down the line.” So he warmed up, then I thought I’d go and warm up as well, for a laugh. Martin said, “What are you doing?!” I told him Gilberto [Silva] had done his hamstring.

“Martin’s face… I thought he was going to knock me out! I think he had Wenger by the neck, trying to strangle him! But he got on, which he deserved. I loved Martin.”

