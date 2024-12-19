‘If Wenger had said ‘Okay, we will take him now,’ I most probably would have played for Arsene rather than Mourinho at Chelsea’: Ex-Premier League star reveals how close he was to joining Arsenal

A retired Premier League star has revealed that he nearly signed for Arsenal instead of Chelsea back in 2005 but didn’t because Arsene Wenger wasn’t quick enough to seal the deal.

Then-Manchester City player Shaun Wright-Phillips is the son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and could well have followed in his footsteps, but instead ended up signing for their rivals Chelsea in 2005.

Speaking about the back and forth between the clubs, Wright-Phillips reveals just how different his career could have been.

Shaun Wright-Phillips nearly joined Chelsea's bitter rivals Arsenal

Shaun Wright-Phillips celebrates a goal for Manchester City in 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaun Wright-Phillips told sportscasting.com: “There was an opportunity to join Arsenal. They were the first movers in terms of when I first left City. The only reason it didn’t happen is because Arsene Wenger wanted to wait until January, and I think City needed it to happen right away because it wasn’t something that me or my agent at that time forced.

“It was something that the club had to make happen in terms of they would have gone into administration if they didn’t sell me. So, if Arsene Wenger had just said ‘Okay, we will take him now,’ I most probably would have played for Arsene rather than Jose Mourinho at Chelsea."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wright-Phillips is the son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who ranked at No.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, and admits his dad had an influence on transfers during his career.

“My dad was always excited, but he just wanted it done. He’s just always brought me up in football with the mindset that you always strike while the iron’s hot because you could go on a pitch the next week and break your ankle.

“When we were going to Chelsea, when we were walking down to Stamford Bridge, he was mad excited. And he was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Somebody stole your wallet or something?’ I replied: ‘I’m just a lot more chilled than you are’.”

The winger added: “Arsenal was a sliding doors moment for me.”

Wright-Phillips went on to play for Chelsea 82 times winning the Premier League in 2005/06 and the FA Cup in 2006/07.

He then returned to Manchester City in 2008 and ended his career in America, with New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising FC.