Line-up quiz! Can you name Arsenal's starting XI from their 4-0 win over PSV in 2002?

Arsenal's passage to the Champions League quarter-finals is virtually assured ahead of their round of 16 second leg meeting with PSV.

Mikel Arteta's men cruised to a 7-1 away victory in the first leg and now need simply to avoid completely embarrassing themselves at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two sides have developed a bit of a habit of playing one another in the 21st century: that encounter will be the 12th time they have faced one another in the past 23 years.

Now, we want you to name Arsene Wenger's starting XI from the first-ever meeting between the two sides, in the Champions League group stage in 2002.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name in this Arsenal quiz - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

