Wenger considered Arsenal exit after traumatic start

The Gunners won just once of their opening five Premier League games this season, a run which included a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Arsenal’s fortunes have improved considerably since the beginning of the year and after a run of seven consecutive wins, are currently sitting in third place.

And Wenger has confessed it wasn’t easy addressing the club’s alarming start to the campaign.

"Of course you question yourself, and you question what you can do about it, even more than you do when all is going well," Wenger told the club’s official website.

"When things are going well the players the press and the fans all have more certainty, and so it’s easier. But it’s these moments when experience helps, because it’s important not to question and change the wrong things.

"How do you know what is right and what is wrong? Well you just try to analyse the situation as well as you can. We do that as a group in the coaching team of course, and as well I go home and think about things by myself.

"Part of the job is to make decisions, and in the end somebody has to do that. You have to be decisive – it’s better to make a bad decision than no decision at all."

Wenger had praised the player’s following the impressive run of form and he believes they deserve a lot of credit following the upturn in fortunes.

"When you have 20 players of the quality we do, you cannot go too far wrong," he continued.



"Any player who comes into the team is good enough. It’s more about the dynamic and the belief of the team that you can have an influence over, or the tactical aspect."