Wenger defends under-fire Pogba

Arsene Wenger is the latest figure to come out in defence of Paul Pogba amid criticism over the France star's form at Euro 2016.

Pogba's performances has been the subject of much scrutiny, with the Juventus midfielder left on the bench against Albania after struggling to make an impact in the 2-1 win over Romania in the tournament opener.

He came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat of Albania but was accused of making an offensive gesture towards journalists after Dimitri Payet made sure of victory at the Stade Velodrome with an injury-time strike.

The 23-year-old denied those allegations but apologised for causing controversy and has since received the backing of coach Didier Deschamps.

And Arsenal manager Wenger also supports the former Manchester United player, saying in widely reported quotes: "Too much is expected of Pogba. We forget that he is only 23, and at 23-years-old it's hard to be the leader of France. Guys like [Michel] Platini or [Zinedine] Zidane were also questioned at that age.

"Pogba is still learning the trade. They say he made a bad move [against Albania], but it is a process by which players pass. They start at 20-21 years in the France squad, everyone says: "you are the most beautiful and the strongest we've ever had".

"Gradually this creates expectation, and at 22-23 years you are told: "Hey buddy, you are not bringing what was expected of you."



