Wenger delighted with Ozil display in cup win

Ozil opened the scoring with a well-taken side-footed finish from inside the area before showing good awareness to lay on Arsenal's fourth for substitute Olivier Giroud late on.

After seeing Ozil come in for criticism from various quarters in recent weeks, Wenger had reason to be pleased with the Germany international's first goal since December.

Wenger also praised the club-record signing for his defensive play as Arsenal moved into the final four of a competition they last won in 2005.

"It was important for Ozil, as you want him to take his chance. He looked regenerated. He did the dirty work too," Wenger explained.

"We had a quality performance from the first minute to the last. We were unlucky to be at 1-1 at half-time.

"Giroud was important. He showed he can score goals when he has come off the bench."

Arsenal now face the challenge of overhauling a 2-0 first leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

"We can be inspired by our focus on the day (against Everton), our desire, and go to Bayern with the same spirit," added Wenger.