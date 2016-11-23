Wenger frustrated with Arsenal defending

Arsene Wenger was left frustrated by Arsenal's complacent defending after his side squandered the opportunity to secure top-spot in Champions League Group A with a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal were on the verge on progressing as pool winners as Olivier Giroud's penalty and Marco Verratti's calamitous own-goal cancelled out Edinson Cavani's opener.

However, Lucas Moura's header - via an Alex Iwobi deflection - 13 minutes from time salvaged a deserved 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

And Wenger was unable to hide his disappointment with the ease of PSG's equaliser.

"We had good spells in the game but we could not dominate," Wenger told BBC Sport.

"My concern is that we were 2-1 up and allowed them to come back at us. It's difficult to understand how easy we gave away a goal at a corner.

"You have to consider two things. The intensity we put in and the result. We gave a lot and we came back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 and then gave away an own goal.

"But we played a good side. We lack something in our creativity but we got a point. It might not be enough but you never know."

Arsenal face FC Basel in their final Group A match on December 6, though are relying on PSG to slip up against Ludogorets to clinch first place.