Wenger gets the best out of me, says Ozil

Mesut Ozil has voiced his admiration for Arsene Wenger and revealed that the Frenchman's presence played a huge role in his decision to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal back in 2013.

The Germany international has been a key figure at the Emirates Stadium since joining Arsenal and he has stressed that Wenger is the one who has helped him shine in the Premier League.

"He knows exactly how I tick and I know exactly what he thinks of me. Sometimes things work better than at other times, that's football, but the manager believes in me and that means a lot to me," Ozil told the official Arsenal website.

"He has experience and in past years you’ve seen him develop some top players. I get on really well with him and he gives me his trust. I’m thankful to him for that and to be praised by a coach like him means a lot.

"I thank him for that through good performances on the pitch.

"Before I joined, I knew that Arsenal were always a technically-strong team. That's also why I decided to join this club, because I know exactly what the manager wants from the team.

"Our game centres around playing good, technical football and that’s good. It's thanks to the manager because he's worked on that for years and has formulated a technically-gifted team that can dominate any opposition.

"That's why we're really pleased to have a manager like him."

Ozil is yet to score in four Premier League appearances this campaign, but has two assists to his name so far.