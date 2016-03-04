Wenger hits back at Henry over fan comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says club great Thierry Henry is misguided over the level of disillusionment among fans, stating the former striker makes his judgements from the "best seats" at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger's men were beaten 2-1 at home by Swansea City on Wednesday as their Premier League title bid took another dent to leave them six points behind leaders Leicester City amid a poor start to 2016.

Arsenal's record scorer Henry - twice a Premier League winner in North London - later said in his column for The Sun he had "never heard the Arsenal supporters as angry" as in midweek.

"They were less patient than I have ever known, booed one of the manager's substitutions and groaned every time a pass went astray or a tackle was lost," Henry added.

But Wenger, who brought Henry to Arsenal from Juventus in 1999, says his fellow Frenchman is not best placed to comment.

"Thierry Henry has his opinions. He has not found the measurement of the fans' anger, of 60,000 people, straight away," said the Arsenal boss, speaking on the eve of Saturday's clash with bitter rivals Tottenham, who are second.

"Because he sits in the best seats of the stadium."

Henry has worked as a pundit since hanging up his boots in 2014.