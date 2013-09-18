Wenger lauds Arsenal defence at Marseille

Wenger's men went into their UEFA Champions League opener in great form having won five consecutive games in all competitions, but they were on the back foot for much of the contest against the determined Ligue 1 side.

However, goals from Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey made sure of the three points, before Jordan Ayew netted a late consolation from the penalty spot for the hosts.

The victory made it a club-record 10 straight away wins for Wenger's side and the Frenchman, who took Arsenal to the Champions League final in 2006, was quick to praise his side for a resolute display.

"It was important for us not to give the first goal away, Marseille had an excellent first half," he told Sky Sports.

"We were a bit timid and in the second half we grew up and took advantage of our good moments in the game. It was a victory linked with patience and experience.

"We have all these players who can make something special, I knew that it would be a difficult game, (Marseille have) a passionate crowd, players of quality, Marseille is a good side.

"It (the away record) shows that maybe defensively we are a bit more stable and a bit more serene."

Ramsey's strike made it five goals in seven appearances for the Wales international so far this season.

The 22-year-old is pleased with his start to the campaign and is eager to help Arsenal continue their recent impressive form.

"It's (the victory) vital, we have a tough group and it was important to get off to a good start and get three points," Ramsey said.

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing, I'm playing with confidence, I'm getting into positions and putting them away at the moment.

"I think it's just as important to keep that run going, our away form has been fantastic. Hopefully we can continue to build on that."