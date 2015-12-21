Wenger: Mature Arsenal confident over title chances

Arsene Wenger is confident Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League title after seeing off Manchester City 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud gifted Arsenal a two-goal lead before the break, with Yaya Toure pulling one back for City late on.

Speaking afterwards as Arsenal consolidated second position in the table, two points adrift of Leicester City, Wenger said: "It is a game we can come out of happy, but I believe it was very intense.

"It has strengthened our belief that we can win the title. We need to fight like that every game.

"We are more mature than before and that shows in the games where we are under pressure. We are very ambitious, but you see the Premier League is very difficult. That's why we are very cautious. We did very well against City, but we have to do it again on the 26th versus Southampton.

"I don't know when we last had such a good chance to win the title. We have not had such a good chance for a few years. Although we were also top of the league for a while in 2013-14. But we know there is still a long way to go.

"There is a real togetherness. It is a significant game. When you look at Manchester City and their quality we know they will be there in the title race."

Mesut Ozil provided the assists for Walcott and Giroud's goals on Monday and Wenger had nothing but praise for the trio after their decisive contribution.

"Guys who see make you win. Ozil is much more mature and much more keen to take on responsibility," Wenger added.

"He had a chest infection during the week. For a guy who could not prepare well he has done very well."