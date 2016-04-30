Wenger: My loyalty helped build Emirates

Arsene Wenger has reminded his critics that it was his loyalty to Arsenal that paved the way for club's Emirates Stadium, as the pressure continues to build on the faltering Frenchman.

Wenger has again failed to deliver a credible title challenge to the Arsenal faithful, as the club stares down the barrel at a trophyless season for the first time in two years.

But while Arsenal fans were seen carrying placards calling for Wenger's near-20-year reign at the club to come to an end, the Frenchman said that he could have left many times over the years but chose to stay loyal to the London team he has helped to three league titles, the last of which came in 2004.

Furthermore, Wenger says, the financial restraints placed on him as a result of the debt taken on to build the stadium has hampered his dealings in the transfer market.

"When we built the stadium the banks demanded that I signed for five years," said the 66-year-old.

"I did it. Do you want me to tell you how many clubs I turned down during that period?

"The banks wanted the technical consistency to guarantee that we have a chance to pay [them] back. I did commit and I stayed and under very difficult circumstances. So for me to come back and on top of that [critics] reproach me for not having won the championship during that period it is a bit overboard.

"I accept criticism [but] I think that it is a bit too far."