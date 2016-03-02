Wenger not bothered by criticism

Arsene Wenger is not bothered by those who criticise him and his Arsenal side in light of defeat against Manchester United last week.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow after they were beaten 3-2 by United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The defeat followed a 2-0 home loss to European and Spanish title holders Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Those back-to-back defeats prompted renewed suggestions that Wenger's men are not up to the task when it really counts.

But Wenger has fielded his fair share of criticism and praise in his 19 years at the club and believes the praise would start flowing again should they get back to winning ways.

"People have opinions, but it's only opinions. They are like the weather forecast," the Frenchman said.

"I give my best, and do my job. My job is always to get the maximum out of the potential of the team, and I always focus on that.

"What makes me angry is to lose the game. That makes me angry and frustrated. The reaction — I know now what to expect. When you always have the same, at the end you don't give too much importance to that.

"My job is to give importance to what is important and I think, in general, intelligence is to give importance to what is important. I know that, by experience, that your opinions change.

"Life is not black and white. Life is nuanced.

"What you want is to get the best out of the team until the end of the season and feel that this team gave absolutely the best in every game until the end of the season.

"After that, you want to win but we will see who will win."

Arsenal take on Swansea City in the Premier League on Wednesday.