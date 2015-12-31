Wenger optimistic over Wilshere

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains optimistic over Jack Wilshere's long-term future despite the midfielder's injury battles.

Wilshere, 23, is yet to feature this season after suffering a fractured fibula in August.

Wenger expects the England international to be back in time to play at Euro 2016, but he hopes Wilshere's tough run with injuries is almost over.

"I am optimistic," the Frenchman said.

"If you look at the number of games he has played in recent years it is not many.

"I hope that at some stage it will stop because he is young. And I hope I am right."

Wilshere is contracted at Arsenal until mid-2018, but his injury worries raise questions over his value.

But Wenger said he was keen to keep a player who came through the club's youth ranks.

"I want Jack to stay here," he said.

"He is a special case because he is a special talent and he comes out of the club. And he is an England international.

"I hope his injuries will stop at some stage."

Without Wilshere, Arsenal top the Premier League table ahead of hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.