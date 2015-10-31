Wenger relieved as 'edgy' Arsenal bounce back at Swansea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was delighted to see his side recover from a nervy start to end their recent hoodoo against Swansea City with a 3-0 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

The visitors gained a first win over Swansea in four attempts courtesy of second-half goals from Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Joel Campbell.

Having bounced back from their midweek League Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday, which saw Gabriel, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott limp off injured, Wenger felt his side merited three points, dismissing suggestions of a foul in the build-up to Koscielny's goal.

"I didn't see a foul but maybe I missed something and I have to watch it again, there's always a diverse opinion from managers on [issues like] that," the Frenchman told reporters, after seeing Arsenal pass 2,000 goals in his reign.

"It is always a difficult game [at Swansea], last season Swansea took six points off us so we came here a bit edgy.

"They showed quality again today, they are going through a spell with less confidence but they are a good side and our first half was difficult.

"In the second half we upped our tempo and the purpose in our passing, with added pace in our combinations, and once we scored the first goal we were the dominant team and won the game normally.

"I rested eight players at Wednesday and gave them a breather and it took us a while to get into the tempo today.

"I am proud of scoring goals because people come to see people who try to play but the most important was the three points."

With five Premier League wins in a row, Wenger's side appear primed to mount a sustained title challenge - keeping pace with Manchester City on Saturday while moving 14 points clear of struggling champions Chelsea.

Wenger has a fractious relationship with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and the Arsenal boss added: "I think it's better I don't talk too much about that [gap to Chelsea].

"Let's focus on our game, we have made a little difference with some teams but let's keep a good balance between hunger, humility and confidence and not look too much at other teams."