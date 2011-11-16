Wenger: Signings have helped dressing room

Wenger completed deals for Yossi Benayoun, Mikel Arteta, Per Mertesacker and Andre Santos in the final days of the window, after his team took just one point from their first three Premier League matches, including an 8-2 mauling away at Manchester United.

And the Frenchman has backed his four latest acquisitions to have a positive affect in the dressing room, as well as on the pitch.

"I am adamant that the players we brought in during the summer are top quality," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"They are also top quality men who have brought something to the dressing room - that is vital. They all have ambition and you could see that straight away after two or three days when the whole dynamic changed."

While Arteta, Mertesacker and Santos have quickly established themselves as first team regulars, Israeli international Benayoun has largely been used a a substitute, and is yet to start a league match.

But Wenger insists the 31-year old will have a part to play as the season rumbles on.

"He is doing well at the moment. The season is so long that he will play his part and I am convinced that he will be an important player for us. His experience can make a big difference at some stage."