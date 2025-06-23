Arsenal transfer complete and to be announced in July: report

Arsenal have completed a summer signing set to be announced at the start of next month.

The Gunners are in the midst of a rebuild, having finished second in the Premier League for three seasons on the trot, and with new sporting director Andrea Berta installed and up to speed now, progress is being made on targets.

And with rivals having announced signings, Arsenal now have a timeline to complete one of their own.

New signing is imminent for Arsenal

Andrea Berta (left) has plenty of work to do this summer (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

There are several spinning plates at London Colney right now, in terms of areas of the team that the North Londoners want to strengthen, as Berta gets to work raising the ceiling of Arteta's squad.

A centre-forward is the priority, with Viktor Gyokeres said to have agreed terms already, but elsewhere, there are concerns about the depth in goal, in defence and out wide for a side who were decimated by injuries last term.

Viktor Gyokeres is heavily rumoured at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Cope have reported the North Londoners' first summer signing, Martin Zubimendi, will be officially completed and announced in July.

Renowned transfer expert Sami Mokbel wrote for the Mail as long ago as January that terms with the Spanish no.6 had been agreed, with Zubimendi's release clause of around £51 million being no problem for Arsenal to trigger.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands that the Gunners are paying Real Sociedad slightly more than that fee in order to amortise the payment, with Zubimendi to be officially completed and announced next month to satisfy the books and comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, Zubimendi is the replacement for Jorginho, who is currently playing for Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

Martin Zubimendi is arriving at Arsenal shortly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Partey's future at the club is still uncertain, with the Ghanaian failing to have agreed an extension beyond June 30 so far.

Zubimendi is rated at €60m, by Transfermarkt.