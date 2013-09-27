Wenger wants Arsenal stay and 'immortality'

The Frenchman will have been in charge for 17 years on Monday, and he is relishing the chance to continue his progress and achieve 'immortality' with the club, alongside the likes of legendary boss Herbert Chapman, who won the FA Cup and two league titles with Arsenal in the 1930s.

Wenger has won seven major trophies during his career at Arsenal, and although he has not lifted any silverware since 2005, the club have finished in the top four of the Premier League in every season.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke confirmed his support for Wenger earlier on Friday and admitted that he hoped to see the Frenchman sign a new contract.

And now Wenger has revealed that he is ready to do just that.

"Honestly I would love to be here forever, it would mean I would be immortal!," he said. "I love this club.

"I'm very grateful to this club because during my 17 years we have had ups and downs.

"They have always shown faith in me. I've had consistent support from inside the club.

"I'm very honoured to have the support of Stan Kroenke. That is something that is very positive for me.

"I've turned many offers down (over the years), I've always thought this club is special.

"We have a team now that can compete and that's what we want to show."

Wenger also revealed that winger Theo Walcott is expected to be out for three to five weeks after undergoing an operation on his abdomen.

"(It went) as well as it could go," Wenger said of the 24-year-old's surgery. "There were no complications.

"Optimistically (he'll be back in) three weeks, realistically five weeks."