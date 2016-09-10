Wenger: Wilshere can become Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger hailed Jack Wilshere's "football brain" and has backed the out-on-loan midfielder to one day become the manager of Arsenal.

Wilshere is a graduate of the Arsenal youth academy, making his first-team debut under Wenger in 2008 as a 16-year-old.

He has since gone on to make over 150 appearances for the north London club, but has found opportunities limited in recent seasons, largely due to injury.

Wilshere was sent out on a season-long loan to Bournemouth on transfer deadline day in the hope of rediscovering his form at the top level.

But, while some may see that as the end of the road for the 24-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger insists Wilshere is firmly in his plans for the future.

"I hope personally that he stays here his whole career," said the Arsenal boss.

"Certainly one day he will be in my [manger's] seat. He has a real football brain and understands football.

"You know really, it's in his genes. I see him in the future at this club of course. He will spend his life in football, he is a football man.

"He has an eye on everybody, it's in him. You have that or you haven't got it, but he is a real football man."