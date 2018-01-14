Wenger worried about 'lacklustre' Arsenal

Arsenal's lack of attacking threat is a bigger concern than team spirit for manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners, missing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, gave up a lead to lose 2-1 away to struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Record signing Alexandre Lacazette and fellow attacker Danny Welbeck struggled to make an impact at the Vitality Stadium, leaving Wenger searching for solutions in the final third, as he braces himself for the likely departure of Sanchez to Manchester City or Manchester United.

"I'm not concerned about the [team] spirit," the Frenchman told a news conference.

"I'm concerned when it matters we are not dangerous enough. We looked a bit lacklustre in the final third. Not sharp enough to create chances.

"Overall it was a tough game for us. We were 1-0 up and then we made two very surprising mistakes. They weren't forced errors, just lack of decision making.

"We come out of the game and think, 'How did we lose?'. [It was] very frustrating, [a] very disappointing outcome."

A detailed analysis of Callum Wilson's equaliser and Jordon Ibe's winner may not reflect well on the Arsenal defence, Wenger issuing a strident criticism of his side's efforts at the back.

"Overall we have to look at it in a very objective and harsh way, we made mistakes we should not have made," he told BBC Sport.

"The team that fights against relegation will fight and you cannot afford any concentration mistake.

"We had to win the game. I think if you look again at the second goal we made many mistakes and that is what we paid for."