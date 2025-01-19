England Women Euro 2025 squad: Sarina Wiegman's full team
The England Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up, as the Lionesses have the chance to defend their title
The reigning and defending European champions will head to Switzerland this summer with hopes of retaining their crown - and are fancied to have a very good chance of doing exactly that.
The Lionesses have earned the right to be considered among the favourites after capturing the imagination with their Euro 2022 triumph and their run to the 2023 World Cup final, and will be desperate to add more silverware to their cabinet this summer.
Their star-studded side have been handed an extremely tough assignment in the group stage, however, after being drawn alongside France, the Netherlands and Wales.
They will need to show an improvement on their unconvincing qualification performance to get through that and mount another run at Euros glory, with a new clutch of young players vying for a place at Euro 2025.
England Women's Euros squad
England Women Euro 2025 squad: the last Lionesses squad
The squad called up to face the USA and Switzerland in friendlies in November-December 2024 was as follows:
- GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)
- GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)
- DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)
- DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)
- DF: Millie Bright (Chelsea)
- DF: Leah Williamson (captain) (Arsenal)
- DF: Jess Carter (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
- DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)
DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)*
- DF: Gabby George (Manchester United)
- DF: Millie Turner (Manchester United)
- MF: Keira Walsh (vice-captain) (Barcelona)
- MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Jess Park (Manchester City)
- MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
- MF: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)
- MF: Ruby Mace (Leicester City)
- FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)
- FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
- FW: Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur)
- FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)
* Withdrew due to injury
England fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5: England 1-1 Sweden, Wembley, London, England
April 9: Republic of Ireland 0-2 England, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
May 31: England 1-2 France, St James' Park, Newcastle, England
June 4: France 1-2 England, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St Etienne, France
July 12: England 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Carrow Road, Norwich, England
July 16: Sweden 0-0 England, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
Friendlies
October 25: England 3-4 Germany, Wembley, London, England
October 29: England 2-1 South Africa, Coventry Arena, Coventry, England
November 30: England 0-0 USA, Wembley, London, England
December 3: England 1-0 Switzerland, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
Women's Nations League
February 21: Portugal v England, Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portimao, Portugal
February 26: England v Spain, Wembley, London, England
April 4: England v Belgium, venue TBC
April 8: Belgium v England, venue TBC
May 30: England v Portugal, venue TBC
June 3: Spain v England, venue TBC
Euro 2025
July 5: France v England, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
July 9: England v Netherlands, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
July 13: England v Wales, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland
England manager: Sarina Wiegman
The Lionesses' Dutch manager has her sights set on a fifth straight appearance in a major tournament final as she leads England into the Euros
Sarina Wiegman has suffered heartbreak in two World Cup finals - one with the Netherlands, one with England - but has lifted the trophy both times she has taken a side to the Euros final, doing so on home soil with the Dutch in 2017 and with the Lionesses in 2022.
Will it be the trifecta for Wiegman in Switzerland?
England's star player
Alessia Russo
The recipient of the fan-voted Lionesses player of the year award in October, 25-year-old Russo has been one of Wiegman's most trusted and reliable players since she took the job in 2021.
Just like at the 2023 World Cup, Russo scored some hugely important goals for England in their qualification campaign. The forward opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw against Sweden and the 2-1 win over Ireland, as well as the killer second goal in a vital 2-1 victory away to France.
Russo has hit on a hot run of form in front of goal for Arsenal, which will be music to Wiegman's ears with the Euros on the horizon.
