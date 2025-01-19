England Women Euro 2025 squad: Sarina Wiegman's full team

England are the holders of the European Championship

The England Women Euro 2025 squad is beginning to take shape.

The reigning and defending European champions will head to Switzerland this summer with hopes of retaining their crown - and are fancied to have a very good chance of doing exactly that.

The Lionesses have earned the right to be considered among the favourites after capturing the imagination with their Euro 2022 triumph and their run to the 2023 World Cup final, and will be desperate to add more silverware to their cabinet this summer.

Their star-studded side have been handed an extremely tough assignment in the group stage, however, after being drawn alongside France, the Netherlands and Wales.

They will need to show an improvement on their unconvincing qualification performance to get through that and mount another run at Euros glory, with a new clutch of young players vying for a place at Euro 2025.

England Women's Euros squad

The squad called up to face the USA and Switzerland in friendlies in November-December 2024 was as follows:

GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Millie Bright (Chelsea)

DF: Leah Williamson (captain) (Arsenal)

DF: Jess Carter (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)*

DF: Gabby George (Manchester United)

DF: Millie Turner (Manchester United)

MF: Keira Walsh (vice-captain) (Barcelona)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

MF: Jess Park (Manchester City)

MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

MF: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)

MF: Ruby Mace (Leicester City)

FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

FW: Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

* Withdrew due to injury

England fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5: England 1-1 Sweden, Wembley, London, England

April 9: Republic of Ireland 0-2 England, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

May 31: England 1-2 France, St James' Park, Newcastle, England

June 4: France 1-2 England, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St Etienne, France

July 12: England 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Carrow Road, Norwich, England

July 16: Sweden 0-0 England, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Friendlies

October 25: England 3-4 Germany, Wembley, London, England

October 29: England 2-1 South Africa, Coventry Arena, Coventry, England

November 30: England 0-0 USA, Wembley, London, England

December 3: England 1-0 Switzerland, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England

Women's Nations League

February 21: Portugal v England, Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portimao, Portugal

February 26: England v Spain, Wembley, London, England

April 4: England v Belgium, venue TBC

April 8: Belgium v England, venue TBC

May 30: England v Portugal, venue TBC

June 3: Spain v England, venue TBC

Euro 2025

July 5: France v England, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 9: England v Netherlands, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 13: England v Wales, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland

England manager: Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman will take charge of her third major tournament as England manager (Image credit: PA)

The Lionesses' Dutch manager has her sights set on a fifth straight appearance in a major tournament final as she leads England into the Euros

Sarina Wiegman has suffered heartbreak in two World Cup finals - one with the Netherlands, one with England - but has lifted the trophy both times she has taken a side to the Euros final, doing so on home soil with the Dutch in 2017 and with the Lionesses in 2022.

Will it be the trifecta for Wiegman in Switzerland?

England's star player

Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo is England's reigning player of the year (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The recipient of the fan-voted Lionesses player of the year award in October, 25-year-old Russo has been one of Wiegman's most trusted and reliable players since she took the job in 2021.

Just like at the 2023 World Cup, Russo scored some hugely important goals for England in their qualification campaign. The forward opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw against Sweden and the 2-1 win over Ireland, as well as the killer second goal in a vital 2-1 victory away to France.

Russo has hit on a hot run of form in front of goal for Arsenal, which will be music to Wiegman's ears with the Euros on the horizon.