Chloe Kelly moved to Arsenal on loan from Manchester City in January after a lack of minutes at her parent club at the start of the season.

Since re-joining the Gunners, who she played for Arsenal from 2015-2018 after graduating from the academy, Kelly has aided the club to a second place Women's Super League finish and a Women's Champions League final.

With the season almost at an end, fans have started to ask whether the England international will sign permanently at Arsenal or return to Manchester.

Chloe Kelly: Will she stay or will she go?

Chloe Kelly has had an impact at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly has been welcomed by fans with open arms and they have consistently shared their want for her to remain in London.

After the Gunners' final WSL match of the season, a 4-3 win over Manchester United in which Kelly was named player of the match, supporters took to social media to share their want for her to stay.

Chloe Kelly will be looking to play for England at the Euros this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We cannot let her go," said one fan.

Another wrote: "I beg arsenal please get chloe kelly to sign a contract with us."

"Chloe Kelly is a must on a permanent, has made such a positive influence and has made the balance better," a supporter posted. "Also has to go to the Euros with England deserves it with the second half of her season and how Arsenal helped her. Most inform English winger at the moment for sure."

In FourFourTwo's opinion Kelly will sign a permanent deal at Arsenal.

Chloe Kelly came through the Arsenal academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another element to Kelly's decision, as well as the fan love she has received, is the Champions League.

The Gunners have secured European football next season as they finished second the WSL. However, her parent club City finished fourth and so they will not compete in the Champions League next campaign.

On the other side though, City are yet to appoint their new permanent manager after Gareth Taylor left in the 2024/25 season. Whoever that boss will be may also have sway in Kelly's decision.

Whether Kelly will remain at Arsenal is yet to be confirmed with the news more than likely to come once the club have competed in the Champions League final.

Aitana Bonmati and Barcelona wait Arsenal in the Women's Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

That takes place on 24 May where the Gunners will take on three-time champions Barcelona.

There is also a major tournament being played this summer in the Euros where England are defending champions. That begins on 2 July and usually a big move is announced prior to the tournament.

For example, Alessia Russo's departure from United was announced before the World Cup in 2023. And so there is a high chance that Kelly's future will be announced some time in June.