England's players celebrate after their 2-1 win over Germany in the final

Chloe Kelly's name will forever be etched into English football folklore.

After a whirlwind tournament that captured the nation's hearts, England won the 2022 Women's European Championship after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. Spearheading the women's game into the eyes of the next generation, the competition as a whole was good for so many reasons.

But how much can you remember and could you recall specific details from the game-changing event? We are about to find out in FourFourTwo's latest football quiz!

We have 10 tailor-made questions for you regarding the tournament as a whole.

Fear not regarding that dreading time limit, as we are handing you an unlimited clock to carefully choose your answers.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

