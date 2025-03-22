Quiz! How much do you remember about the 2022 Women's European Championships?

By published

How much can you recall from the moment it did come home?

England&#039;s players celebrate after their 2-1 win over Germany in the final
England's players celebrate after their 2-1 win over Germany in the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Kelly's name will forever be etched into English football folklore.

After a whirlwind tournament that captured the nation's hearts, England won the 2022 Women's European Championship after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. Spearheading the women's game into the eyes of the next generation, the competition as a whole was good for so many reasons.

But how much can you remember and could you recall specific details from the game-changing event? We are about to find out in FourFourTwo's latest football quiz!

TRY NEXT

England players celebrate after beating Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-finals in August 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name England women's most-capped 30 players?

We have 10 tailor-made questions for you regarding the tournament as a whole.

Fear not regarding that dreading time limit, as we are handing you an unlimited clock to carefully choose your answers.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you guess the FourFourTwo cover star?

Quiz! Can you name every UEFA nation?

Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Diego Costa celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid against Getafe in December 2012.

Quiz! How much do you know about Atletico Madrid's past and present strikers?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2017.

Quiz! Can you answer 100% on our Champions League finals quiz?
Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England

‘Five more wins should give Liverpool the title – they’re facing questions after their two cup defeats, but the Premier League was always the be all and end’ Former Anfield star explains how many points the Reds need to secure the title
See more latest