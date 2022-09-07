The Lionesses' historic victory at the Women's Euro 2022 over the summer means there is sure to be bigger audiences and greater interest for WSL games than ever before. With a new season getting underway this weekend, many of the stars that brought football home will be back in competitive action very soon.

But which WSL clubs do the Lionesses play for? FourFourTwo gives you the full breakdown, including a roundup of those who play overseas.

Which WSL clubs do the Lionesses play for?

Arsenal

Beth Mead

Leah Williamson (captain)

Nikita Parris

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Aston Villa

Hannah Hampton (GK)

Chelsea

Millie Bright

Jess Carter

Frank Kirby

Bethany England

Manchester City

Alex Greenwood

Lauren Hemp

Demi Stokes

Chloe Kelly

Ellie Roebuck (GK)

Manchester United

Mary Earps (GK)

Ella Toone

Alessia Russo

Which Lionesses play overseas?

Barcelona

Lucy Bronze

Keira Walsh

Bayern Munich

Georgia Stanway

Houston Dash

Rachel Daly