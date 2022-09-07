Which WSL clubs do the Lionesses play for?
The majority of England's Euro 22 heroes play for a club in the WSL – FFT explains who plays where
The Lionesses' historic victory at the Women's Euro 2022 over the summer means there is sure to be bigger audiences and greater interest for WSL games than ever before. With a new season getting underway this weekend, many of the stars that brought football home will be back in competitive action very soon.
But which WSL clubs do the Lionesses play for? FourFourTwo gives you the full breakdown, including a roundup of those who play overseas.
Arsenal
Beth Mead
Leah Williamson (captain)
Nikita Parris
Lotte Wubben-Moy
Aston Villa
Hannah Hampton (GK)
Chelsea
Millie Bright
Jess Carter
Frank Kirby
Bethany England
Manchester City
Alex Greenwood
Lauren Hemp
Demi Stokes
Chloe Kelly
Ellie Roebuck (GK)
Manchester United
Mary Earps (GK)
Ella Toone
Alessia Russo
Which Lionesses play overseas?
Barcelona
Lucy Bronze
Keira Walsh
Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway
Houston Dash
Rachel Daly
