Why Pippo Inzaghi has a picture of himself playing against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on his bedside table

Pippo Inzaghi enjoyed a trophy-laden career for Italy, AC Milan and Juventus, winning a World Cup, two Champions Leagues and multiple league titles across his 21 years as a professional, but none have pictures which take pride of place on his bedside table.

Instead, that spot is reserved for the former striker - now managing Serie B side Reggina - playing against Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup group stages.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Inzaghi has fond memories of that game, his late equaliser sending AC Milan into the knockout round as the Italian giants fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in November 2008.

"I remember that game well," Inzaghi tells FFT, "because I scored while wearing the captain’s armband. Believe it or not, I still have a picture on my bedside table!

"I wore the Milan armband for one night only [after Gattuso was substituted], or at least very rarely. We went 2-0 down in the second half and I scored a late equaliser as we reached the knockout stages. It was a typical and beautiful English atmosphere – it rained buckets that night.

"Gianluca Zambrotta kicked a long, very high ball into the box and I brought it down and shot past the goalkeeper. I ran to the Milan fans, who were always so close to pitchside in English stadia. It was an unforgettable evening for me."

In fact, Inzaghi only ever played at two English stadiums during his career, at Fratton Park and Old Trafford.

However, he had the opportunity to sign for an English Championship club back in 2012, which would certainly have seen him enjoy further appearances in the aforementioned "beautiful English atmosphere" he describes.

"I was always happy in Italy, as Serie A was the top league in Europe back in my day – all of the best players would come to us," he explains.

"Playing in Italy also meant that my family was always somewhere close by, which was important to me. But, in 2012, at the end of my career, I did have an offer from Watford in the Championship, where the coach was Gianfranco Zola.

"I’d have loved that experience, learning a new language and culture, but in the end it didn’t work out for small details that I can’t even remember, so I decided to retire. It’s a pity it didn’t happen."