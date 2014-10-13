Wilshere revels in 'horrible' midfield
England's midfielders are feeling the benefits of an added physical edge while on international duty, according to Jack Wilshere.
Roy Hodgson's side made it three wins from three in Group E of Euro 2016 qualifying on Sunday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Estonia in Tallinn.
England needed Wayne Rooney's late free-kick to secure maximum points after struggling to break a resolute Estonian backline.
Wilshere, who formed part of a midfield trio alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph, was pleased with the resilience he and his team-mates displayed and feels England are becoming a tougher unit.
"We're trying to become better as a team. On the pitch and off the pitch we are really close - on the pitch we are starting to become a horrible team to play against," he said.
"We've got a great, compact unit there in the middle, we get after the ball and we win it. We talk about the 'five-second fury', when we lose it - go get it back. We are starting to do those things.
"In the first half we should have scored a few goals but in the second half we felt confident.
"Even when they went down to 10 men it might have made it a little bit harder, but we kept going and Wayne produced a bit of magic."
