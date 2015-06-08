Wilshere stunned by FA charge

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was surprised by his FA charge for swearing and said his anti-Tottenham jibe was "a bit of fun".

Wilshere is considering contesting the misconduct charge, which came after he sang offensive songs during Arsenal's FA Cup victory parade in London.

The 23-year-old was told of the charge by a member of the FA's media department when he joined the England squad, ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday.

Wilshere, at Arsenal since 2001, said he had learned his lesson - but also felt it was harsh.

"That’s one way [lesson learned] of looking at it. But, at the same time, people have been giving me a lot of stick for having some fun and enjoying myself at the end of [the season]," he said.

"We've worked hard all year as a group of players and we've won a trophy. That's the best feeling in the world. No matter what job you do, if at the end of the year you get a promotion and a bonus, you're going to go out and celebrate. From that side of things it was a bit harsh.

"I've always had that bond with the Arsenal fans since I was young because I came through the club. I grew up at Arsenal and I love the fans. I am quite proud of that.

"But, believe it or not, I've actually got family who are Tottenham fans so it's nothing personal against them. It was just a bit of fun."