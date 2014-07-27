Wilshere vows to answer critics on the pitch
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has vowed to silence his doubters and impress on the pitch this season.
The England international has faced criticism over his attitude during pre-season after he was photographed smoking on holiday.
That misdemeanour followed a season in which Wilshere was limited to just 19 Premier League starts, largely due to a broken foot sustained in March, while he also failed to make an impact at the World Cup with England.
Wilshere admits he made a mistake in smoking, but has promised to silence those who have questioned his professionalism by starring for Arsene Wenger's men this term.
"The smoking? Of course I regret it," he said. "I've been seen before doing it. I said then I made a mistake and I have made a mistake again. People make mistakes.
"I'm young and I'll learn from it. I realise the consequences it has and the effect on kids growing up. I have kids myself and I don't want them growing up to think their dad smokes and it's okay for a footballer to smoke because it's not.
"It's unacceptable and I will accept the consequences and I will move on."
On silencing his critics, he added: "It does motivate me to try harder in training and not just in training; it motivates me to improve because a lot of people have started to talk [about me] - people who don't know me but want to have an opinion.
"This is a big season for me. I came back early to pre-season to show people my commitment. I am fully committed to the club and to my job and I want to show everyone that.
"Over the past few seasons I've had a few injuries. This season I'm looking to have a really great pre-season and get a really good base of fitness and take that into the season."
