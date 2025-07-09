Lauren James silences doubters as she stars in England's perfect performance to keep Lionesses dreaming

In the days building up to England's crucial Euro 2025 match against the Netherlands, the inclusion of Lauren James was debated.

James started against France in their opener, which the team lost 2-1. The game was James' first start since April following a long injury layoff from a hamstring issue.

She did not have her best game against the French but the same could be said for the rest of the England squad. Yet it was James' name heavily put under question.

Lauren James: The engine of England's team

Lauren James and Alessia Russo played well alongside each other (Image credit: Getty Images)

To me it made no sense why James was being questioned and not the likes of Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood who also had a long time on the sidelines with injury.

If they were all being debated it would have been fair, but picking out James in particular felt harsh and unwarranted, especially with the moments of magic she has produced in an England shirt.

England were purring against the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outside noise did not influence manager Sarina Wiegman, who backed her playmaker with another start and it more than paid off.

James had an absolutely sparkling performance against the Netherlands.

She scored two goals, including a strike which could be up for goal of the tournament.

Her first goal triggered an avalanche of scores which means all England need to do to progress is beat Wales on Sunday. It was a vintage James performance and a perfect one from the whole team which inflicted the most goals the Netherlands have ever conceded in a single game at a women's major tournament.

Lauren James is one of the first names on the team sheet (Image credit: Getty Images)

James' performance earned her a huge eruption in the stands when she was subbed for Chloe Kelly and the applause was hugely deserved.

James is the very best of England and is their engine when everyone is clicking, she should start every match she is available to.

The criticism lobbied against her was unjustified and those who were calling for her to be benched have now well and truly been silenced.

It is also worth remembering she is still a young player at 23-years-old and this is her first European Championships. She isn't always going to have a perfect game, as she did on Wednesday.

If you cheer and laud her talent at her best then you can't immediately boo her when she has an off day.

Players are, of course, not infallible and criticism has its place when it is needed.

But to question James' starting spot when in reality it was a great French performance that kept her quiet in the opening game was ludicrous.

James responded perfectly and will hopefully continue to silence her haters.