World Cup snub would not tarnish Euro 2016 glory - Gomez

Mario Gomez insists the achievement of winning Euro 2016 with Germany would not be dampened by his omission for his nation's World Cup triumph.

The 30-year-old was overlooked for the group that Joachim Low took to Brazil in 2014, but has been called up for the upcoming friendlies with France and Netherlands.

Gomez has scored eight times in 11 Super Lig appearances for Besiktas this season, prompting the Germany coach to select him for first time since September 2014.

Asked if glory in France would be tarnished by missing out on a place at the World Cup, he told Kicker: "No. It would be the greatest and most beautiful title, alongside the Champions League. It would be tremendous.

"Being at the Euro 2016 would be the highlight of a hopefully successful season."

The Fiorentina striker, on loan in Turkey, believes his eye for goal and movement in the final third can add another option to Low's side.

"It is not about me. I don't say 'Germany needs me', but Germany can always use a real forward," Gomez added.

"Not explicitly a centre-forward, but a player whose first quality is scoring goals, who is present in the box.

"The movements and the runs of a typical forward are different than the ones of a false nine. It is also about converting the assists of the creative players."

Gomez has won 60 caps, scoring 25 goals.