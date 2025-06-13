Why isn't Eugenie Le Sommer at the Euros this summer?

France legend Eugenie Le Sommer will not compete at this summer's European Championships.

Le Sommer, who is number 34 on FourFourTwo's best players of all-time list, has 200 caps for France and has scored 94 goals since making her debut in 2009.

The former Lyon star has also represented her country at 10 major tournaments but will not be adding an 11th this summer.

Eugenie Le Sommer: Why was she left out?

Eugenie Le Sommer has 34 trophies with Lyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Le Sommer was left out of a French squad for Nations League games at the same time as Wendie Renard and Kenza Dali.

It had fans questioning whether that meant they were out of favour for the Euros with it being confirmed when the French squad was announced for Euro 2025.

France boss Laurent Bonadei said on leaving Le Sommer out: "As Einstein said: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.'

"I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.

"It's something I've been thinking about since the start of the season.

"When I announced that everyone had a chance, that no one was indispensable, in my mind it wasn't just about giving young players a chance but also players who had suffered psychologically after the Olympic Games and making sure that everyone was involved."

Captain Wendie Renard has also been left out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The veteran forward has responded to the news with a post on social media.

She put a picture of her in France kit with love heart emojis the colours of the French flag next to it. But the red heart was a broken heart emoji.

Le Sommer has not commented on the omission aside from that.

There is a lot of upheaval for Le Sommer this summer aside from being left out of France's squad.

She left Lyon after 11 years at the club where she won 34 trophies, including eight Champions League titles.

Her new club has not yet been confirmed with the rumour mill also quiet on her new destination.