Xavi wants to see Verratti at Barca

Marco Verratti would fit in at Barcelona and would be a great signing for Luis Enrique's side, former Blaugrana midfielder Xavi says.

Verratti, 23, has steadily impressed since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Pescara in 2012, prompting rumours to circulate linking him with a move to La Liga and Champions League holders Barca.

Speaking in an interview with Canal Football Club, 2010 World Cup winner Xavi described the Italy midfielder as "a player of an exceptional level".

"I love Verratti. I like his vision of the game. He never loses the ball," he said.

"He would fit well in the Barca game. I'd like to see him at Barcelona."

Veteran Xavi, who left Barca for Qatari side Al Sadd in the off-season, added that PSG are "a great team".

"I enjoyed their match against Real Madrid," said Xavi of the 1-0 Champions League win for Rafa Benitez's side.

"Paris was much better even if they lost. I like PSG because this is a team that likes to dominate, with Verratti, [Thiago] Motta or Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic].

"Lassana Diarra is a very physical player compared to Verratti but combines the two things, he puts a lot of pressure, plays forward and does not lose the ball," he added, referring to the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, plays for PSG's Ligue 1 opponents Marseille.

"The best - Verratti or Diarra? For me the best is [former Barca team-mate Sergio] Busquets."

Xavi, who won 133 caps for Spain, added that he believes Barcelona's midfield of Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic is the best in Europe, although "PSG is very close".

He said: "With Verratti, [Blaize] Matuidi and Motta, they are very technical, physical, they do not lose the ball. They complement each other perfectly."