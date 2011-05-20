Young hits back at diver accusations

The 25-year-old former Watford wide-man is the most fouled player in the Premier League this season, having been upended 88 times during 2010/11.

The statistic has led to calls that the England international - who has been linked with a move away from Villa Park at the end of the season - falls to the ground easily in order to win so many decisions from referees.

However, Young has rubbished the reports and revealed he is offended by the accusations.

"I think people saying that 'I go down too easily' hurts more than being booted up in the air to be honest," he said.

"I hear that on numerous occasions and then you look at the stats of me being the most fouled player. Is it me that's going down easily or is it that I am genuinely being fouled?

"Referees are now booking players for simulation so, if players are diving, then they're going to be booked. I've not been booked for diving but I'm the most fouled player.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. It's always going to be said that people are diving in the Premier League but you just have to get on with it."