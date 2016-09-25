Zamparini admits Balotelli interested Palermo
While Mario Balotelli is back scoring again for Nice in France, Maurizio Zamparini has revealed he had aimed to bring him home to Palermo.
Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has confirmed the club had hoped to bring Mario Balotelli to the club in the off-season.
The Italy international was born in the Sicilian city, but made his breakthrough at Lumezzane before starring for Inter, Manchester City and AC Milan.
A controversial figure, Balotelli's subsequent struggles at Liverpool left him free to make a move ahead of the current campaign, eventually signing for Nice in France.
The 26-year-old has scored four goals in his first two Ligue 1 appearances, and while Zamparini was disappointed to find Balotelli's demands too costly, he is happy to see the player back on form.
"Did I want Balotelli? Yes," Zamparini told Rai Sport. "I am pleased for him and also with how he is behaving at Nice. I am sure that he is a golden boy.
"The cost for Palermo was too high, I can't allow that type of thing anymore. Maybe Nice can. I am pro-Balotelli!"
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.