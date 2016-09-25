Zamparini admits Balotelli interested Palermo

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has confirmed the club had hoped to bring Mario Balotelli to the club in the off-season.

The Italy international was born in the Sicilian city, but made his breakthrough at Lumezzane before starring for Inter, Manchester City and AC Milan.

A controversial figure, Balotelli's subsequent struggles at Liverpool left him free to make a move ahead of the current campaign, eventually signing for Nice in France.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in his first two Ligue 1 appearances, and while Zamparini was disappointed to find Balotelli's demands too costly, he is happy to see the player back on form.

"Did I want Balotelli? Yes," Zamparini told Rai Sport. "I am pleased for him and also with how he is behaving at Nice. I am sure that he is a golden boy.

"The cost for Palermo was too high, I can't allow that type of thing anymore. Maybe Nice can. I am pro-Balotelli!"