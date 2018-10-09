Zenit 'outraged' after Kokorin cafe clash

Zenit have expressed their outrage following an altercation in a cafe involving Russia star Aleksandr Kokorin.

The 27-year-old forward was filmed on a CCTV camera attacking another man with a chair in the establishment in Moscow.

Pavel Mamaev of Krasnodar, who faced Zenit in a league match in St Petersburg on Sunday, is also said to have been involved in the clash.

The man who was struck was named in the Russian media as Denis Pak, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Sergey Gaysin, the CEO of the State Research Centre of the Russian Federation, is also alleged to have been attacked.

Zenit released a statement on Tuesday in which they condemned the incident and confirmed they are in touch with authorities over possible legal action.

"Regarding yesterday's incident in Moscow involving Aleksandr Kokorin, we absolutely condemn the actions of those involved," the statement read.

"It has caused outrage within our club and we are waiting for a legal assessment from the relevant authorities, but from a personal point of view, such behaviour is truly shocking.

An official statement from the club regarding the incident involving Alexander KokorinOctober 9, 2018

"We are now considering what punishment the club will take against the player and action will be forthcoming in the near future. At this present time, the club and the supporters are very disappointed that one of the country's most talented footballers has behaved in such a manner."

Krasnodar confirmed they are exploring the possibility of terminating Mamaev's contract.

"What we saw on the video is outrageous. And there can be no excuse for this," the club said. "The first thing we can do is apply all possible sanctions specified in the contract. We will impose a maximum penalty on the player and remove them from first-team training.

"At the moment, we are studying how to break a contract with a player. Unfortunately, contracts are designed in such a way that they protect professional athletes as much as possible. But we will do everything to achieve this."

The Russian Interior Ministry has also launched an investigation into the incident, which reportedly left Mr Pak requiring hospital treatment, according to Russia Today.

Russian Football Union president Alexander Alaev responded by saying "such cases cast a shadow on our football" and backed an Interior Ministry probe.

Kokorin is considered one of Russia's best players and has 48 senior caps for his country, although he missed the World Cup this year due to a serious knee injury.