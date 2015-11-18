Zidane lauds Guardiola's impact at Bayern

Pep Guardiola has lifted Bayern Munich to another level since taking over at the club in 2013, according to former France international Zinedine Zidane.

Guardiola's arrival at the Allianz Arena has secured successive Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal, with their attacking brand of football setting them aside from other teams in Germany.

Success in Europe has yet to materialise for the 44-year-old, although his side have reached the last four of the Champions League in each of the previous two campaigns.

Zidane has been impressed with former Barcelona coach Guardiola since his switch from Spain to Germany, and believes the Catalan has led Bayern to a new level.

"What I've noticed is that Pep Guardiola has lifted Bayern to a sensational and fantastic level," he told TZ. "Since he came to Bayern I have not seen a bad game.

"Not only has he brought the maximum out of the players, but he has got 120 per cent [from them].

"Germany should be proud to have such an outstanding club."