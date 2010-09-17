Zubizarreta slams selfish Ibra

Ibrahimovic's relationship with Barca coach Pep Guardiola broke down last season and he left after only one year to join AC Milan, city rivals of his former club Inter.

"If you see football in terms of individuals, or individual actions, Ibrahimovic belongs on that list," former Barca and Spain goalkeeper Zubizarreta told the club's TV channel.

"He is an extraordinary footballer but when I said the 'Ibra case' was a soccer issue it was because on the pitch you don't just play with the ball but also when you don't have the ball," he added.

"You have to give your team mates options and there is also a great deal of tactical work to do.

"And you have to be able to do both things very well: your own individual play but also your role within the team."

Ibrahimovic has said he has no idea why Guardiola, whom he disparagingly called a "philosopher", was so keen to off-load him and accused him of shattering his dream to play for Barca.

"When I enter a room Guardiola leaves, I don't know if he's scared of me or what. Speak to him, he's the one who has the problem. I don't know what it is," he told reporters before completing his move back to Serie A.

Zubizarreta made light of the philosopher comment, saying neither Guardiola nor he were affected by it.

"Those of us who are close to him (Guardiola), sometimes we have also called him that," he said with a smile.

