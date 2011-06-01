Zwanziger wants Qatar World Cup reviewed

"There is a considerable degree of suspicion that one cannot simply sweep aside, and I must expect that awarding this World Cup under these conditions needs to be examined anew," Theo Zwanziger told German television, referring to Qatar.

"I first would like to comment on how that should be done when I know more about the facts. Like I said, I'm an outsider and was not a member of the executive," he said.

The game's reputation has come intense scrutiny after a spate of corruption allegations, the suspension of two senior FIFA officials and suggestions Qatar bought the 2022 World Cup, accusations the Gulf state has strenuously denied.

"If FIFA behaves the way people expect, that is by clearly taking action against this cancerous tumour of bribery, then there is no need for these concerns," Zwanziger said, referring to fears sponsors could start pulling out.

"None of us could have imagined such a scandal. There is no end to the suspicions falling on members the FIFA executive," he said.

"The task now is to shed light in a determined fashion, punish the guilty and develop mechanisms that prevent something like this from ever happening again," Zwanziger added.

He rejected a call by the English football federation FA to delay the re-election of FIFA President Sepp Blatter, as this would leave the body without a leader to take charge and finally get to the bottom of the allegations.

Zwanziger however said he was pushing for a secret ballot, so any critics could submit a protest vote without fear of any reprisals.