Argentina icon Lionel Messi holds the World Cup aloft after their success in 2022

The World Cup continues to draw in audiences like no other.

An estimated 1.5 billion people watched on as Lionel Messi's Argentina triumphed over France in Qatar, with the competition still proving how sport can bring together so many people in magical ways.

For FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we were hoping you could name as many host nations to have held the World Cup in their country as you possibly can! Fancy it?

We're handing you only five minutes to name every nation to have hosted a men's World Cup since the beginning of time.

23 different countries have done so and we're excited to see how many you can name.

Need a helping hand? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to jog your memory along the way.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all World Cup knowledge.

