Aaron Ramsey: Get yourself back on track

“Physically I’ve fully recovered from a really bad leg break, but psychologically I’m struggling. I keep pulling out of tackles. How did you get over it?”

Aaron Ramsey says:

“It took me a long time to fully recover from my injury (double fracture in the right leg, 2010) so what you’re going through is perfectly normal. You must not beat yourself up over it – what you’re experiencing is natural.

Focus on working hard and staying positive – you will get through it. I know that’s easier said than done. It’s difficult when you start playing again because you’re hesitant going into challenges.

It’s hard, but there comes a time when you have to be brave and trust your body; trust that you can go into tackles without getting hurt.

As soon as you take that leap of faith, you won’t look back. If your physio is saying that you’re ready, then you’ve just got to go for it.

To help me get through it I spoke to a lot of people who had suffered similar injuries and they reassured me that it would be OK and I would be back on track in no time.”

